App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 06:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leelaventure gets shareholders nod to sell land in Pune for Rs 130 crore

The sale is on as is where is basis and on such terms and conditions as may be agreed to by the Board and Leela Lace Holdings Pvt Ltd

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hotel Leelaventure on Saturday said its shareholders have given their consent to sell the company's land in Pune to Leela Lace Holdings Pvt Ltd for a consideration of Rs 130 crore.

Consent of the members is hereby accorded to the board of directors of the company to sell 34,102 sq mtr of land owned by the company in Yerwada, Pune to Leela Lace Holdings Pvt Ltd, a related party, for a consideration of Rs 130 crore, Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to the BSE.

The sale is on as is where is basis and on such terms and conditions as may be agreed to by the Board and Leela Lace Holdings Pvt Ltd, it added.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 05:55 pm

tags #Business

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.