App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leela Venture defaults on payment of quarterly interest to Life Insurance Corporation of India

Hotel Leelaventure said the total interest outstanding as on date is Rs 12.14 crore and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs 45 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cash-strapped hospitality chain Hotel Leela Venture has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.12 crore to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Hotel Leelaventure, which currently has a debt of over Rs 3,600 crore, had issued secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis aggregating to Rs 90 crores to LIC in December, 2008.

"The company has defaulted in payment of quarterly interest of Rs 2.12 crore which was due on June 19, 2018," Hotel Leela Venture said in a regulatory filing.

Hotel Leela Venture said its "operating cash flows are not sufficient to service its term loans and NCDs and the funds of the company are escrowed with its lenders and are also monitored by the lenders".

"The company is pursuing with the lenders for debt restructuring," it added.

Hotel Leela Venture said the total interest outstanding as on date is Rs 12.14 crore and principal redemption amount outstanding as on date is Rs 45 crore.

Earlier this month, Hotel Leela Venture's board approved a share issue of up to 125 crore shares on preferential basis to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company for converting of part of debt into equity.

According to the BSE data, JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company had 26 per cent stake in the company as of March 2018.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Hotel Leela Venture

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.