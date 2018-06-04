App
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hotel Leela board to consider 125 cr share issue to JM Financial

The hospitality chain currently has a debt of Rs 3,662 crore.

PTI
 
 
Hotel Leela Venture today said its board will meet on June 11 to approve a share issue of up to 125 crore shares on preferential basis to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company for converting of part of debt into equity.

The hospitality chain currently has a debt of Rs 3,662 crore. On June 30, 2014, the erstwhile corporate debt restructuring (CDR) lenders with exposure of 95.6 percent of the CDR Debt had assigned their debt to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd and one lender with exposure of about 1 percent to Phoenix ARC Private Ltd.

"The Board of Directors of the company has been scheduled to be held on June 11, 2018 to approve enabling resolutions for issue of up to 125 crore shares to JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd on preferential basis towards conversion of part of debt into equity," Hotel Leelaventure said in a filing to BSE.

According to the BSE data, JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd had 26 percent stake in the company as of March 2018.

Shares of Hotel Leelaventure Ltd today closed at Rs 17.40 on BSE, up 0.58 percent from previous close.
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 06:32 pm

