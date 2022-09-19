English
    Hospitality industry is 20% higher compared to pre-pandemic times: Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL

    Indian Hotels CEO said that in the last five years the company has added almost 120 hotels to the pipeline out of which many have opened.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
    Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company (File Image)

    Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO of Indian Hotels Company (File Image)

     
     
    Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) feels that hotel rates will continue to rise on limited supply. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that there's a 13 percent increase just in September so far and cumulatively it's a rise of 78 percent this year. The hospitality sector, in general, has witnessed a solid demand post pandemic at frenetic pace.

    Growth

    According to Chhatwal, the sector is performing quite well and occupancies are holding up. While Q2 is seasonally the weakest so far, it's still trending close to Q1, he said. "The rates are holding up and we are seeing good increase in rates."

    Talking about pre-pandemic era (2019-20), the hotel magnate said that the hospitality sector is trending at more than 20 percent, according to various reports and analysts.

    On company specific growth, Chhatwal said that he is "more optimistic going forward with international travel that comes in specifically between the months of October and March."

    Sustainability

    On the question whether the hotel chain will be able to sustain in the future with high  room rates, Chhatwal asserted, "Across the globe, there's an increase in rates, they may correct a bit towards plus 10 to minus 10, but nothing else is going to change because the supply is going to remain constrained."

    He added, "Not many hotels have got built in the last two years and when the demand begins to come back, it will continue to outpace supply in the market and the rate is really a function of demand and supply."

    Furthermore, he said that it's important to "benchmark rates of trophy assets in comparison to the West".

    Future

    The IHCL CEO said that in the last five years, the company has added almost 120 hotels to the pipeline out of which many have opened. "Currently our pipeline is north of 65 hotels with 180 in operation and that's why the target of 300 hotels or 500 home stays is very much realistic over the next four years."

    "Of these hotels, 50 were signed in the last 24 months and we have opened six hotels this year but expect to open 12 more in the last six months because that's the right time to open hotels," he shared.

    He also pointed out that if not for certain delays due to Covid, they would have opened 18 hotels which means 1.5 hotels a month and "that is something which we were really looking forward to in accelerating our growth."

    "The journey of our focus on creating new destinations like the group has done in the past three four decades is going to be a very good story for the sector in India," he said.
    Tags: #Hotel industry #Indian Hotel #Indian Hotels CEO #Puneet Chhatwal #Taj Landend
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 01:15 pm
