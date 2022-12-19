 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hospitality industry set for buoyant 2023

PTI
Dec 19, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

Domestic travel, especially the leisure segment, gave wind to the industry this year and is expected to continue into the next.

Representative Image

The domestic hospitality industry is looking to 'fly' in 2023 cashing in on India's G20 presidency, having received the 'oxygen' to run in 2022 after being crippled in the past two years by the pandemic.

Domestic travel, especially the leisure segment, gave wind to the industry this year and is expected to continue into the next. Industry players believe that as international arrivals are also likely to pick up even further, the outlook for 2023 is buoyant.

However, for travellers, room tariffs are likely to remain high going forward, with a demand-supply mismatch continuing in the hospitality sector.

"I think it's really safe to say that we have overcome the real difficult period. I don't think any one of us can deny that it was really difficult, in all terms — occupancies, daily average rates and revenue per available room (during the pandemic)," Hotel Association of India Vice President KB Kachru told PTI.

"But, I'm really happy to state that post-COVID, we have really bounced back. Our occupancy rates, average rates and the bottom line is all looking up," Kachru, who is also the Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor of South Asia Radisson Hotel Group, further said.

As per industry estimates, recovering from the impact of COVID-19 by the third quarter of 2022-23, the hospitality industry had touched the occupancy of 70 per cent, while the average daily rates had moved up to Rs 7,260 as compared to Rs 6,540 in the same period in FY20.