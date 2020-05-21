App
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hoping to operate at least 150 flights on May 25, says SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh

On the government's decision to regulate fares, Singh said following the new pricing rules would not be complex.

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom
 
 
SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh said his airline was hoping to operate at least 150 flights on May 25, and that there was going to be significant demand in the short term.

Speaking in a panel discussion on CNBC-TV18, Singh said the industry was relieved that at least flights would be taking off and that airlines would not have to keep the middle seat vacant.

On the government's decision to regulate fares, Singh said following the new pricing rules would not be complex.

"Airlines are used to changing fares by the minute. So following certain rules on that is not particularly complex," he said.

"From the government’s perspective, they needed to ensure that as they were opening flights the whole system appeared to be reasonable – that airlines got a reasonable return and that the passengers were not going to be fleeced," he said.

Singh the industry was adequately prepared to resume operations.

"The government has been discussing these measures with us for some days now. So there has been some preparatory work already done by the airlines," he said.

Singh said all check-ins at airports are going to be web check-ins.

"There will be no people lining up at counters at the airports and checking in there. The baggage drop-off system as well is going to be something which is going just a simple drop off without the baggage tags being done right there on the spot by crew wearing PPE suit," he said.

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:11 pm

