App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Hopeful of lighting, AC business doing well going forward, says Havells' Anil Rai Gupta

Anil Rai Gupta said the company is hopeful of positive growth in the coming quarters.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Havells reported a strong revenue growth in second quarter but the margins were weak. The year-on-year(YoY) revenues for the quarter were up 23.3 percent at Rs 2,191 crore versus Rs 1,777.4 crore.

The YoY EBITDA too was up 2.2 percent at Rs 2,62.5 crore versus Rs 257 crore. The net profit was up 4.4 percent at Rs 1,78.6 crore versus Rs 171 crore. However, EBITDA margins were down YoY at 12 percent versus 14.4 percent.

Throwing more light on the Q2 performance and the outlook going forward, Anil Rai Gupta, Chief Managaing Director (CMD), Havells, told CNBC-TV18 that one should not extrapolate the H1 performance for the full fiscal because the first half of last fiscal was disrupted due to GST transition.

However, the company is hopeful of positive growth in the coming quarters. "New product launches are also doing well," he said.

related news

Talking on the margins, he said special circumstances impacted the cable business but going forward there would be improvement in cable margins. "Lloyd would continue to see some headwinds in the next few quarters but the company is setting up a local manufacturing facility, which would be in operations soon and so things would better in terms of margins," he said.

On the consumer durable business, he said the company is doing well and is hopeful of growth continuing to be positive in the coming quarters too. “Water heaters, fans, water purifiers are doing well and appliance business is coming back on track,” he added.

With regards to lighting business that did not do well in Q2, he said overall the growth for the segment is around 18 percent, which is healthy even though prices are lower. However, volume growth in lighting segment is strong.

Talking about the weakness seen in the air-conditioning business, he said the sales were weak due to unseasonal rains in northern India in Q1 and Q2 that led to industry wide weakness but is hopeful of things getting better going forward. "Lloyd’s margins would improve once the manufacturing capabilities come through and dependency on imports reduce," said Gupta.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 10:26 am

tags #Business #video

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.