Hopeful of improvement in FDI inflows in coming months: DPIIT official

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

FDI equity inflows into India contracted by 14 per cent to USD 26.9 billion during the April-September this fiscal, according to the DPIIT data.

The commerce and industry ministry is hopeful of improvement in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in the coming months despite global headwinds, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Manmeet K Nanda said that usually investments and equity inflows improve towards the last quarter of a financial year.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to USD 39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal against USD 42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

She said that foreign inflows have a lot of effect because of the global slowdown that "we are seeing for the last 18 months...But we are hopeful, India has shown very great numbers compared to rest of the countries...So, we are hoping that we would be making up for all that would have been a drop by".

She was replying to a question about the reasons for the decline in FDI and the way forward.