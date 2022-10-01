Hope to receive continued policy support to drive 5G revolution: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has called for continued policy support to drive the 5G revolution.

"As we move into the 5G era, we hope to receive continued policy support to drive the 5G revolution in this digital decade," he said at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 which saw the launch of the service in the country.

"Today we are set to make a giant leap into the future. It is a leap that demonstrates India's prowess on the global stage and reinforces telcom industry's role as the bedrock of digital India."

Birla thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging the industry's role during the coronavirus pandemic and the reforms in the telecom sector.

Birla said Vodafone Idea would soon start rolling out 5G services but he did not provide a timeframe.

He, however, said Vodafone Idea would leverage its strong presence in rural India, enterprise customers and tech partners as well as the global expertise of the UK-based Vodafone Group for progressively rolling out 5G network and services.