Hope to achieve ‘1-1-1 goal’ for Green hydrogen, petrochemicals to be integral part of Indian Oil's growth story: Chairman

Rachita Prasad
Feb 08, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

Fossil fuels will continue to play a dominant role in our energy pie for many years to come, according to CMD Shrikant Madhav Vaidya.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd hopes that its green hydrogen initiatives and collaborations will accelerate the conversion of grey hydrogen to green and help achieve the ‘1-1-1 goal,’ Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, told Moneycontrol at the ‘India Energy Week 2023’. [Green Hydrogen 1-1-1 refers to the aim of reducing the price to $1 per 1 kilogram in 1 decade. ]

Indian Oil Corporation is the largest state-owned oil refining company, with a capacity of 70.05 million metric tonnes per annum. It is also one of the leading petrochemical producers in India.

Vaidya talked about the company’s petrochemicals expansion plan, the role of fossil fuels, and talent availability for its clean energy ventures, including green hydrogen. Edited excerpts:

Q: Indian Oil has made a move towards clean energy in the green hydrogen space. What kind of targets do you have?