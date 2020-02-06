App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 09:08 AM IST

Hope govts, auto industry can take a 'measured view' on propulsion systems: Ratan Tata

Improvement in internal combustion (IC) engines and introduction of hybrids can aid the transition to electric vehicles (EV), Tata added

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Industrialist Ratan Tata has asked the auto industry and governments around the world to take a 'measured view' on propulsion systems for cars of the future.

"The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure," the former Tata Sons chairman said in an Instagram post.

Improvement in internal combustion (IC) engines and introduction of hybrids can aid the transition to electric vehicles (EV), Tata added.







I would hope that the governments of the world and the auto industry can take a measured view on the propulsion system for the car of the future. The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure. The approach should realistically legislate the different types of propulsion systems and our journey to electric vehicles can always be supported by improvement in IC Engines and introduction of hybrids.


Governments should 'realistically legislate' the various types of propulsion systems, he added.

Tata Motors, a unit of Tata Sons, announced four global unveils, a pre-production preview and a commercial launch at the Auto Expo 2020.

The company's EV portfolio includes Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The company also showcased the all-electric version of Altroz at the Auto Expo, which  may be launched in the second half of 2020.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 09:08 am

tags #Ratan Tata #Tata Motors #Tata Sons

