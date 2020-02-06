Hope govts, auto industry can take a 'measured view' on propulsion systems: Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata has asked the auto industry and governments around the world to take a 'measured view' on propulsion systems for cars of the future.

"The jump to all-EV is difficult, especially without omnipresent charging infrastructure," the former Tata Sons chairman said in an Instagram post.

Improvement in internal combustion (IC) engines and introduction of hybrids can aid the transition to electric vehicles (EV), Tata added.

Governments should 'realistically legislate' the various types of propulsion systems, he added.

Tata Motors, a unit of Tata Sons, announced four global unveils, a pre-production preview and a commercial launch at the Auto Expo 2020.

The company's EV portfolio includes Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The company also showcased the all-electric version of Altroz at the Auto Expo, which may be launched in the second half of 2020.