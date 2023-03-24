 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hope for laid-off workers as the US allows people with tourist visas to apply for jobs

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST

However, the process of changing the status of a visa can still be a challenge, especially given the huge backlog of pending visa applications in the US.

If eligible, a non-immigrant worker whose employment has been terminated, whether by the employer or because the person has himself resigned, may avail of one of the options to continue to be in the country for a given period.

The US allowing people with tourist visas to apply for jobs provides a ray of relief to many Indians who have been laid off, say staffing firms.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that employers should renew the applicant's visa status before they join the new position. A request for change of status from B-1 (or B-2) to an H1B (authorised to work in the US) must be approved, and the new status must take effect before starting any new job.

“After the series of mass layoffs that affected the US IT workers, this notification does usher in relief and hope among the workforce. However, the pressure of finding the right job will still be on the laid-off employees,” said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, a staffing firm.

Santhosh Nair, Director & COO of CIEL HR, highlighted that the process of changing the status of a visa can still be a challenge, especially given the backlog of pending visa applications in the US.