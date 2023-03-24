Hope for laid-off workers as the US allows people with tourist visas to apply for jobs

If eligible, a non-immigrant worker whose employment has been terminated, whether by the employer or because the person has himself resigned, may avail of one of the options to continue to be in the country for a given period.

The US allowing people with tourist visas to apply for jobs provides a ray of relief to many Indians who have been laid off, say staffing firms.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has said that employers should renew the applicant's visa status before they join the new position. A request for change of status from B-1 (or B-2) to an H1B (authorised to work in the US) must be approved, and the new status must take effect before starting any new job.

“After the series of mass layoffs that affected the US IT workers, this notification does usher in relief and hope among the workforce. However, the pressure of finding the right job will still be on the laid-off employees,” said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services, a staffing firm.

Santhosh Nair, Director & COO of CIEL HR, highlighted that the process of changing the status of a visa can still be a challenge, especially given the backlog of pending visa applications in the US.

“Moreover, more people may go to the US on tourist visas now and try to find a job and establish themselves in the country,” he added.

Nevertheless, Nair thinks the new option is better than the previous 60-day deadline for finding new employment and transferring H1B visas.

The 60-day period begins on the first day after the employment is terminated, which is often based on the final day for which a salary or wage was paid.

That includes applying for a change in non-immigrant status, applying for an employment authorisation document with "compelling circumstances," or submitting a non-frivolous petition to change the employer.

"If one of this is done within the 60-day period, the non-immigrant's period of authorised stay in the US can exceed 60 days, even if they lose their previous non-immigrant status," the USCIS said.

If the worker takes no action within the 60-day period, they and their dependents may then need to leave the US within 60 days, or when their authorised validity period ends, whichever is shorter, it said.

But, as Alug highlights, non-immigrants who have been laid-off and who have crossed the 60-day period, are not addressed in the notification.

(With inputs from PTI)