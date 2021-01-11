MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hope Development Financial Institution is set up to turbocharge sector, says Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman, Feedback Infra

Vinayak Chatterjee
January 11, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

For the upcoming Budget 2021, Vinayak Chatterjee, Chairman, Feedback Infra says:

“My big wish for the upcoming Budget is the announcement and formation of a Development Financial Institution (DFI) to turbocharge the infrastructure sector and revive economic growth. In the absence of other credible sources of infra financing in the foreseeable future, the DFI is a critical necessity.”
Vinayak Chatterjee is Chairman, Feedback Infrastructure
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #My One Reform
first published: Jan 11, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Macro Minutes | High probability of successful vaccine rollout expected in current quarter: Shubhada Rao

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.