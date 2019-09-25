Hong Kong's Tiitan Holdings to invest $5 million on retail expansion in India by 2020

Hong Kong-based digital accessories firm Tiitan Holdings on September 24 said it plans to invest $5 million in India to set up its first 50 branded outlets by March 2020.

The company announced foray into India in collaboration with distribution firm Mak Mobility - which also makes and sells fitness band Aq-Fit, owned by its sister concern, in India.

"Tiitan Holdings to invest $5 million approximately in the retail expansion for first 50 brand outlets," the company said in a statement.

Tiitan Holdings has plans to make its smart accessories - Bluetooth speaker, headphones, intelligent charger, wireless power bank, etc at manufacturing facilities of Mak Mobility Pvt Ltd.