Honeywell says partnering with Indian government to ramp up oxygen production

Honeywell, which makes aircraft parts for planes manufactured by Boeing Co and Canada's Bombardier Inc, said its researchers will collaborate with Indian scientists to test and validate suitability of adsorbents for oxygen production in India.

June 14, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Honeywell International Inc said on June 14 it was partnering with the Indian government to ramp up oxygen production in the country.

Indian hospitals ran out of beds and life-saving oxygen during a devastating second wave of coronavirus in April and May and some people died in parking lots outside hospitals and at their homes. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.51 million, while total fatalities are at 374,305.
