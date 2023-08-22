Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from September

Honda Cars India on August 22 said it plans to increase vehicle prices from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The automaker currently sells two models - City and Amaze in the domestic market.

"We have been trying to absorb accumulated cost pressures as much as possible. We will carry out a price revision on City and Amaze from September to partially offset the impact of increasing input costs," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl told news agency PTI.

The company is currently deciding on the quantum of the price increase, he added.

In March this year too, Honda increased the price of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.

Currently, price of compact sedan Amaze starts from Rs 7.05 lakh, mid-sized sedan City from Rs 11.57 lakh and City e:HEV (hybrid) from Rs 18.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

With PTI inputs