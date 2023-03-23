 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Honda to hike Amaze prices up to Rs 12,000 from April to offset high input cost due to new emission norms

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Honda Cars India plans to raise prices of its entry level compact sedan Amaze by up to Rs 12,000 in order to offset the impact of increase in production cost owing to upcoming stricter emission norms from next month.

The price increase will vary depending on different trims of the model.

"We will increase Amaze prices by up to Rs 12,000 with effect from April 1 to factor in the rise in the production cost due to the upcoming stringent emission norms," Honda Cars India Vice President Marketing & Sales Kunal Behl told PTI.

The company would not be altering the prices of its mid-sized sedan City, he added.