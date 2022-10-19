English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024

    "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.

    Reuters
    October 19, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India

    Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India

    Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India plans to launch a flexi-fuel model of motorcycle in India by end-2024, the company's CEO said on Wednesday.

    "Our internal target is minimum, one model, the first model of flexi-fuel motorcycle to be launched by end-2024," Atsushi Ogata, chief executive officer of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said at the International Conference on Biofuels in New Delhi.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies #flexi-fuel model #Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 01:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.