Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launches online booking platform for contactless customer engagement

The new online booking platform provides a quick and transparent booking experience for customers who can select the variant, colour and authorised dealer of their choice and complete their booking in six easy steps, HMSI said in a statement.

In order to strengthen contactless customer engagement to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on July 8 said it has launched online booking platform on its official website.

"Digitisation is the key to connect with the contactless customer in this era of new normal," HMSI Director - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

The online booking platform on the company's official website maximises customer convenience of booking their favourite Honda two wheeler without stepping out, he added.

"The entire vehicle selection and booking journey is secured and has been compressed into few simple clicks thus allowing customers to relax with peace of mind," Guleria said.

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 01:00 pm

