Honda launches Civic sedan at Rs 17.69 lakh, to take on Toyota Corolla

Six years after it last produced the Civic saloon from its factory in Uttar Pradesh, Honda Cars India on March 7 relaunched the premium sedan in a bid to excite brand loyalists and boost its image amid surging competition. The Delhi-based company has launched the Civic at Rs 17.69 lakh (base variant, ex-showroom).

The top-end petrol variant of the Civic is priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, while the base variant of the diesel version is priced at Rs 20.49 lakh. The top-end diesel version is priced at Rs 22.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The 10th generation Civic is one of Honda’s longest-running automotive nameplates besides being the largest-selling model globally. In India, the Civic will compete with Toyota Corolla Altis, Skoda Octavia and Hyundai Elantra. The segment, which sees monthly sales of 500 units, is led by the Toyota car.

For the first time, Honda will introduce a diesel engine on the Civic in the form of 1.6 i-DTEC engine, 120ps of peak power, mated to 6-speed manual transmission. Honda is promising a mileage of 26.8 km/litre on the diesel unit. A 1.8 litre i-VTEC petrol engine generates peak power of 141ps and will be available only with an automatic version (CVT). The petrol variant promises to deliver 16.5 km/liter.

The sedan will be available in five variants – two in diesel and three in petrol. Five colour options have been provided by Honda and the car will be available through a network of 367 dealerships in 252 cities.

Gaku Nakanishi, president and CEO, Honda Cars India said, “This is Honda’s third introduction in FY19 and the launch of Civic completes our premium sedan line-up in India. We have received an overwhelming response of over 1100 bookings during the pre-launch phase and we believe that the Civic will have the opportunity to revive the executive sedan segment in India.”

Honda is providing first-in-segment safety and convenience features like lane watch, electric parking brake with brake hold, and remote engine starter. A 17.7 cm multi-information display meter, electric sunroof, LED headlamps with DRLs, dual zone auto climate control, 8-way power driver seat, one push start/stop button, rear AC vents are some of the features on the Civic.

Honda has raised the Civic height for a better ground clearance which has increased by 20mm at front and 15mm at the rear compared to global specifications.

Since its first launch in 2006, in India the Civic clocked cumulative sales of 55,000 units till 2013. Honda has one the largest number of sedan offerings in India. The company now has four sedans in its line-up which are the Honda Amaze, City, Civic and Accord.

India is the biggest market for Honda in the Asia-Oceania region. Though Honda is the fifth largest car maker in India its performance has been disappointing since last several years. But with three launches this financial year so far which are the new Amaze, the CR-V and the Civic, it is confident offending the year with a growth which will be better than the industry.