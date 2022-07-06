English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Honda India Power Products enters e-commerce space

    In an effort to capitalise on the pandemic-driven increase in digital adoption, Honda India Power Products Ltd. (HIPP) said on Wednesday that it was entering the e-commerce market. The company wants to sell all of its products completely through its website.

    PTI
    July 06, 2022 / 03:11 PM IST

    Honda India Power Products Ltd (HIPP) on Wednesday announced its foray into the e-commerce space with plans to sell its products exclusively through its webstore to cash in on the pandemic-induced digital adoption. The company is making its products, including generators, water pumps, tillers and brush cutters, available on the website for direct purchase.

    It is aiming to get closer to its customers by embracing more digital connectivity and reach out to potential customers who currently find it difficult to visit the nearest company's dealerships. "We have more than 600 outlets across India. However, in some places customers are 50 kilometers away from our nearest outlet… So through our website customers can choose and compare products and make payments and the dealers will take care of pre delivery inspection and after sales service," HIPP Chairman and Managing Director, President, and CEO Takahiro Ueda told PTI.

    This, he said, will also add to the business of its dealers as they will get new customers online. "More than 90 per cent of our current dealer network is on board," he said, adding the product line to be offered online would be limited to five categories — generators, water pumps, tiller, brush cutters and lawn mowers.

    Ueda said in the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, e-commerce platforms became a quick, reliable, and easy choice for people for daily decision-making, which was further augmented due to social distancing and frequent marketplace lockdowns. When asked how much contribution the company is looking at from the online channel to its overall sales, he said, "We have a rather conservative plan. We're targeting around 1,000 units for the first year. We are expecting that to grow much bigger in the coming few years."

    The company's other products sold in the Indian market include marine outboard motors and general purpose engines.
    PTI
    Tags: #automobile #Business #Honda India Power Products
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.