Honda hopes to resume UK car output on Monday after parts shortage

“Production is not running today or Friday with a view to restarting on Monday,” the firm said.

Reuters
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:43 PM IST

Japanese carmaker Honda said it hopes to restart production at its British factory on Monday after temporarily halting output because of transport-related delays that have cause a shortage of parts.

“Production is not running today or Friday with a view to restarting on Monday,” the firm said.

TAGS: #World News
first published: Dec 10, 2020 03:57 pm

