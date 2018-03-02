Honda February sales jump 32% to 5.2 lakh, crosses annual target

Second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said its February sales rose 32 percent to 5,19,735 units from the year-ago month when it had sold 3,93,642 units.

This over 30 percent volume growth for the fourth consecutive month has helped the Japanese company add 1 million new customers during the first 11 months of the fiscal year, thus crossing its target of adding a similar number of customers for the full year or achieving 20 percent volume growth for FY18.

For the first 11 months, the company added 22 percent more customers at 5,683,340 (5.68 million) from 4,642,130 customers in the same period last year.

"By adding over 1 million new customers, we have created a new record of being the fastest one-million incremental customer addition in just 11 months in the industry," HMSI said in a statement today.

On February sales, the company said this is the fourth consecutive month in FY18 that Honda has seen over 30 percent volume growth.

"Our total sales surged 32 percent from 393,642 units sold in February 2017 to 519,735 units in February 2018. Domestic sales rose 32 percent to 489,591 units in the month, led by scooter sales that clipped at 30 percent at 325,193 units, while motorcycles rose 37 percent to 164,398 units," said YS Guleria, SVP marketing and sales.

Exports for the reporting month rose 28 percent to 30,144 units.

For the first 11 months, exports breached the 3 lakh- mark, clipping at a 27 percent growth rate at 325,480 units.

Commenting on the overall performance, Guleria said, "for the first time, Honda created a new record of adding over 1 million incremental customers and exports too have breached the 3 lakh-mark in less than one fiscal.