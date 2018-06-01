App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:45 PM IST

Honda: Faulty Takata air bag kills 7th person in Malaysia

Japanese carmaker Honda says another person has died in Malaysia after a flawed Takata airbag inflator exploded, raising the number of deaths linked to the defect in the Southeast Asian country to seven.

Japanese carmaker Honda says another person has died in Malaysia after a flawed Takata airbag inflator exploded, raising the number of deaths linked to the defect in the Southeast Asian country to seven. Honda said in a statement today that the driver died when the 2004 Honda City car crashed on May 27 in Kuala Lumpur.

It said the car was included in a 2015 recall to replace flawed air bags on the driver and passenger side but several letters sent to the original owner did not reach the new owner after the car was sold.

At least 23 deaths and more than 180 injuries have been linked to the defect. Some 50 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the US and millions more globally.
