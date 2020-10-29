172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|honda-expands-premium-bike-sales-network-to-mumbai-bengaluru-6037391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda expands premium bike sales network to Mumbai, Bengaluru

The marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda's complete premium motorcycles range starting from H'ness CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

PTI

Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on October 29 expanded its premium bikes sales network BigWing to Mumbai and Bengaluru and also announced savings of up to Rs 43,000 on its recently launched mid-sized bike H'ness CB350 to attract festive season sales. The Japanese automaker had set up its first BigWing exclusive outlet in Gururgram last year.

The marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda's complete premium motorcycles range starting from H'ness CB350, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP to adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a release.

It also said that starting Thursday, HMSI along with its partner ICICI Bank has been offering nearly half of the prevailing interest rate at 5.6 per cent (starting rate) to H'ness CB350 customers, resulting in savings up to Rs 43,000 under a limited period scheme.

Customers can alternatively also choose to go for the attractive and super affordable Rs 4,999 EMI option, it added. In September, our latest global motorcycle H'ness CB350 introduced new excitement for mid-size motorcycle riders and the initial response has been very overwhelming. Our next step is to expand Honda BigWing.

"Today we are delighted to inaugurate our marquee BigWing Topline in Bangalore & Mumbai for Honda's entire premium motorcycle range. Going ahead, our new BigWing for mid-size motorcycle up to 500cc and BigWing Topline for the entire premium motorcycle range will bring Honda's fun motorcycles closer to customers," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. At the same time, as we enter the festivals, Honda has upped the savings for the H'ness CB350 customers going up to Rs 43,000, he added.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:50 pm

