Honda drives in new Jazz; prices start at Rs 7.5 lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Wednesday said it has launched an updated version of its premium hatchback Jazz with price starting at Rs 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new version comes with refreshed looks, premium styling, a new flagship ZX trim along with other features, the Japanese automaker said in a statement.

"Besides giving the Honda Jazz a stylish and sportier makeover, the introduction of segment-exclusive sunroof will add a new dimension to the car and make it stand out in the segment," HCIL President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.

This is the company's fourth launch in the last two months after resumption of operations in the unlock phase, including new launches and refreshed versions, he noted.

"We are also ramping up our production and are hopeful that with improving customer sentiments and festive season already started, we will be able to cater to the demand of our customers," Nakanishi said.

The new Jazz comes with BSVI-compliant 1.2 litre petrol engine mated to both manual and automatic variants.

The model comes in three grades -- V, VX and ZX. The manual trims are priced at Rs 7.5 lakh, Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh, respectively, while the seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants are tagged at Rs 8.5 lakh, Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 9.74 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The manual trims return a fuel efficiency figure of 16.6 km per litre while the CVT grades deliver of 17.1 km per litre, HCIL said.

The model also offers 354-litre boot space, it added.

Further, the model comes with steering wheel mounted paddle shifters in CVT variants to control shifts for a more spirited driving experience.

The CVT variants of the Jazz are the most popular variants and accounted for almost 70 per cent of total model sales in the market last year, the automaker said.

The new Jazz comes with various features like a 17.7 cm touchscreen audio, video and navigation system, automatic AC and safety equipment like dual airbags, multi view rear camera and pedestrian injury mitigation technology among others.