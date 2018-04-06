App
Apr 06, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda commences booking for all new Amaze

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Honda | Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Reuters)
Honda Cars India today said it has commenced pre-launch booking for all new Amaze which it plans to launch in the country next month.

The booking for the second generation Amaze can be made at all authorised dealerships of the company with a booking amount of Rs 21,000, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) said in a statement.

The new Amaze is built on an all-new platform and would be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. It will also feature a diesel variant with CVT (fully automatic) transmission.

It would be Honda's first diesel engine combined with CVT (continuously variable transmission), and India will be the first market to launch this technology, the company said.

"The Honda Amaze has been one of our very successful models in India, with over 2.57 lakh satisfied customers. With the 2nd generation Amaze, we are extremely excited to add another chapter to the success story of the model," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel said.

