App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars sales up 23% to 18,261 units in January

The company had sold 14,838 units in the domestic market in January 2018, HCIL said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Friday reported a 23 percent increase in its domestic sales to 18,261 units in January.

The company had sold 14,838 units in the domestic market in January 2018, HCIL said in a statement.

The company also exported 200 units last month.

"Responding to the tepid market situation with extensive marketing efforts, including on-ground activations focusing on tier 2 and 3 markets, drove sales of all Honda models in the month," HCIL Senior VP and Director-Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

With additional benefits in direct taxes announced in the interim budget presented Friday, the company expects the consumer sentiment to improve in the coming months, he added.

During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative sales growth of 5.7 percent, selling 1,53,058 units, as compared with 1,44,802 units in the corresponding period last year.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:47 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Honda Cars India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.