Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 06:35 PM IST

Honda Cars sales rise 17% to 19,970 units in July

Last month, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) sold 10,180 units of Amaze, setting a new record for the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India today reported a 17 percent increase in its domestic sales to 19,970 units in July, riding on the back of strong sales of new Amaze. The company had sold 17,085 units in the domestic market in July 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

"We have recorded our best ever July sales, thanks to the overwhelming response to the all new Amaze and sustained momentum for City and WR-V," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.

The company has been maximising the supply of new model Amaze in the market to reduce its waiting time, he added.

"The onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to our sales and ensure sustained good performance in future months," Goel said.

The company also exported 638 units last month.

In the current fiscal, HCIL has sold 62,579 units during April-July period in the domestic market, a growth of 12.5 percent as against 55,647 units in the same period of last year.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 06:05 pm

