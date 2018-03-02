App
Mar 01, 2018 06:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars sales dip 18 percent in February

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported an 18.23 percent decline in its domestic sales to 11,650 units in February. The company had sold 14,249 units in the domestic market in February 2017, HCIL said in a statement.

Last month, the company sold 375 units of small car Brio, 2,257 units of premium hatchback Jazz, 933 units of compact sedan Amaze and 3,885 units of mid-sized sedan City.

The company also sold 3,364 units of its compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) WR-V. While SUV BR-V saw sales of 822 units, those of SUV CR-V stood at 14 units. In addition, it exported a total of 600 units during the month under review.

