App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars reports 46% decline in domestic sales in February

"Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 46.26 percent drop in domestic sales at 7,269 units in February. The company had sold 13,527 units in the domestic market in February 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 64 units last month, it added.

"Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.

Close

The company is determined to enhance the supplies with subsequent introduction of BS-VI versions of other models and bring down the waiting period for customers, he added.

related news

"Since we have been supplying only BS-VI cars from January onwards and dealers were aggressively liquidating their BS-IV stock, our channel is left with negligible stock of BS-IV cars as of February end," Goel said.

The company said it has been producing only BS-VI models at both its plants since January this year.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #domestic sales #Honda Cars

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.