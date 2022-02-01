MARKET NEWS

    Honda Cars reports 3% dip in total sales at 12,149 units in January

    The company had sold a total of 12,552 units in the same month last year.

    February 01, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

    Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Tuesday reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales at 12,149 units in January. The company had sold a total of 12,552 units in the same month last year.

    Domestic sales were at 10,427 units last month compared to 11,319 units in January 2021, HCIL said in a statement. Exports were at 1,722 units last month against 1,233 units in the year-ago month, it added.

    "Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started off 2022 on a promising note. The sales in the month of January 22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata noted.

    All of the company’s production output has been getting dispatched to dealer partners in time, he added. "The market situation will improve with the reduction in the COVID-caseload as we move forward," Murata stated.
