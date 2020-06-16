App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars partially resumes operations at Tapukara, Greater Noida facilities

The company said it gradually started production of powertrains at Tapukara (Rajasthan) facility from June 8.

PTI

Honda Cars India on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at Tapukara and Greater Noida manufacturing facilities after having production suspended due to coronavirus-led lockdown. The company said it gradually started production of powertrains at Tapukara (Rajasthan) facility from June 8.

It was followed by car production at both Tapukara and Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) facilities from June 15.

"We have been progressively resuming manufacturing operations with utmost caution in our plants in Tapukara and Greater Noida. The approach has been to target and achieve safe, stable and efficient operations," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel told PTI.

Close

The plants have started with limited capacity and lesser manpower to ensure strict adherence to the safety and distancing norms, which are must in current prevailing scenario, he added.

related news

"Resuming operations with highest safety protocols amidst COVID-19 further strengthens our belief and responsibility to support country's economic sustainability while reinforcing our commitment to protect community well-being through responsible operations," Goel said.

The resumption of manufacturing at Tapukara plant marks the start of production of the upcoming version of WR-V apart from Amaze, he added.

The company will soon start production of all new City from Greater Noida plant, Goel said.

Apart from the City, the company produces Honda Civic and Honda CR-V at its Greater Noida facility.

The company's two plants have installed capacity of around 2.8 lakh units per annum.

It said 100 per cent of its tier 1 suppliers, operating out of 270 manufacturing facilities, have also resumed partial production after receiving necessary approvals.

While majority of associates working in corporate office, including zonal and regional locations, continue to work from home, the company said it has been following roster-based attendance for associates in areas that require physical presence or minimal staffing in critical activities.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 02:12 pm

