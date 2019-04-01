App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 05:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India sales up 27% to 17,202 units in March

Honda Cars posted sales of 1,83,787 units in 2018-19, up 8 percent as compared with 1,70,026 units in 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on April 1 reported a 27 percent increase in its domestic sales to 17,202 units in March. The company had sold 13,574 units in the domestic market in March 2018, HCIL said in a statement.

The company also exported 38 units last month, it added.

Honda Cars posted sales of 1,83,787 units in 2018-19, up 8 percent as compared with 1,70,026 units in 2017-18.

"Strong sales efforts from the dealers and company during the prevailing tough market scenario resulted in this growth rate, which is ahead of the industry," HCIL Senior VP and Director-Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

One of the growth drivers for the company was the all new Amaze, he added.

"The launch of our global bestsellers Civic and CR-V reinforced Honda's premium product line-up," Goel said.

HCIL exported a total of 4,794 units during 2018-19. The company also expanded its sales and distribution network across the country during the last fiscal to 381 facilities in 264 cities.
