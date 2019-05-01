Honda Cars India sales up 23% in April

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on May 1 reported 23 per cent increase in domestic sales at 11,272 units in April as against 9,143 units in the same month last year.

The company's April sales growth is primarily due to lower base effect, as there was no 'Amaze' in corresponding month last year during model runout, HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said.

The ongoing elections and overall subdued market sentiment continue to affect the sales momentum, he added.

"Going forward, the industry is heading towards a tougher year impacting sales due to volatility in fuel prices, increase in car prices owing to new regulations and stricter inventory control for smooth switchover to BS VI regime by year end," Goel said.