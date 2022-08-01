Honda Cars India July sales rise 12% to 6,784 units

Honda Cars India on Monday said its domestic sales last month increased by 12 per cent at 6,784 units.

The maker of City and Amaze also exported 2,104 units last month.

The company had reported sale of 6,055 units in the domestic market and 918 units in overseas markets in July last year. We have witnessed a good demand trend in the last few months across the model line-up. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slowdown our supplies.

"We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement. On a cumulative basis, the company wholesales have grown by 40 per cent over last year, he added. "As we approach the festive period, we hope that the demand will continue to stay strong and bring in the much-needed festive cheer for the industry after the challenging situation last year," Murata said.