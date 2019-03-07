App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda Cars India expects to end current fiscal with 8% sales growth

Honda had discontinued the Civic sedan in India in 2013 after selling around 55,000 units since its launch in 2006.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Honda Cars India expects to end the ongoing financial year with 8 percent sales growth on account of good performance of its compact sedan Amaze, according to a senior company official. The company, which has completed the sedan line-up with the launch of the latest version of its Civic sedan priced between Rs 17.7 lakh and Rs 22.3 lakh, is also looking to fill gaps in its SUV line-up going forward to make a bigger presence in the Indian market.

"In the April to February period this fiscal, our sales have grown 6.5 percent. We expect to sell around 17,000 units in March taking our overall sales to 1.8 lakh units for the year," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President and Chief Executive Officer Gaku Nakanishi told PTI.

He further said it would translate to a growth of 8 percent from 1.7 lakh units sold last fiscal.

During the ongoing year after a good start, there has been a slowdown in automobile sales in the latter half due to various factors, including floods in Kerala, increase in fuel prices, low finance availability due to liquidity crunch faced by NBFCs.

related news

"Our expectation is that (passenger vehicle) sales in March will be flat for the industry and the overall industry growth will be around 3 percent, while Honda's will be more than double of that," Nakanishi added.

HCIL's sales growth this fiscal has been primarily driven by compact sedan Amaze, he added.

Commenting on the newly launched Civic, he said, "This completes our sedan portfolio in India."

The all-new Civic comes with both petrol and diesel fuel options. The petrol versions will come with a 1.8-litre engine mated with a CVT (automatic) transmission. The diesel trims will come with a 1.6-litre engine mated to a manual six speed transmission.

According to the company, the petrol variants deliver a fuel efficiency of 16.5 km per litre, while the diesel versions would offer fuel efficiency of 26.8 km per litre.

Honda had discontinued the Civic sedan in India in 2013 after selling around 55,000 units since its launch in 2006. The new Civic in petrol is priced between Rs 17.7 lakh and Rs 21 lakh, while the diesel option comes at a price range of Rs 20.5 lakh to Rs 22.3 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The company currently has sedans -- Amaze, City and Accord -- catering to various customers across different price points.

Like the sedans, he said, "We also want to have a complete range of SUV. We know there are gaps in our SUV portfolio which we are working to fill."

Nakanishi, however, did not elaborate when and how many SUVs would be launched in India. The company currently sells compact SUV W-RV, mid-sized B-RV and top end C-RV.

When asked about the hatchback segment, where the company does not have a presence following the discontinuation of its Brio model, Nakanishi said Honda doesn't have plans to fill it at the moment.

The Amaze will continue to be the company's entry-level model, he said adding that "the volumes that we lose out from not having Brio will be made up by sales from models such as the Amaze, Civic and others that we have in our portfolio".
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Honda #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

WATCH | Challenging to Win Three in a Row Against India: Lyon

'Bhumiputra' Salman Khan to Promote Tourism and Heritage in MP, Announ ...

Google Announces First Price Auction Method For 'Ad Manager'

In Pics | India and Australia Prepare for Ranchi ODI

No Decision Yet on Inducting Ambreesh’s Wife Into BJP, Says BSY Amid ...

Cabinet Approves Renewable Status for Large Hydro Power Projects

Amid India-Pak Tension, Trailer of Pakistani Film Sher Dil Mentions Su ...

Pakistan Detains 121 Members of Banned Outfits as Crackdown on Terror ...

Documents Stolen From Defence Ministry, What a Farce: Mamata Demands P ...

'RSS shakhas produce ill-informed bigots': Omar Abdullah lashes out at ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

After Pulwama attack, call for uniform compensation across states for ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.