Honda Cars crosses 20 lakh cumulative production mark in India

Honda Cars India on Monday said it has crossed the 20 lakh cumulative production milestone in the country.

The company has rolled out its 2 millionth unit, a Honda City sedan, from its Tapukara (Rajasthan) based manufacturing plant.

The automaker began production operations in December 1997 and has so far cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

"The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative for the last 25 years," Honda Cars India President & CEO Takuya Tsumura said in a statement.

Besides, selling in the domestic market, the company also exports City and Amaze sedans to over 15 markets across the globe.

Honda Cars India's Tapukara-based plant has an installed production capacity of 1,80,000 vehicles per year.