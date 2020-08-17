Home loan restructuring: Banks considering EMI deferment, lower repayment options to ease borrowers’ pain

Banks are working on the restructuring of home loans without altering the tenure by more than two years, despite relaxed repayment schedules, in order to address borrower issues and avoid classifying defaulters as non-performing assets (NPAs).

A committee led by veteran banker KV Kamath is set to look into the home and retail loan restructuring and submit its report by mid-September, while banks will submit their own proposals to their own boards by early September, sources told The Times of India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Besides the NPA problem, banks noted that, if a borrower with 15-year loan period availed the six months moratorium, this already extends their loan tenure by 14 months. Among the options under considerations are a few months of EMI deferment with a lower payout for borrowers who suffered total loss or reduced income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Banks added that they cannot provide a further two-year loan extension as has been allowed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and deferment of EMI by a few months, subject to borrower’s interest rate, is the most they can offer, the report added.

Expectations from the committee include parameters for restricting such as the allowed debt-equity ratio, allowed debt to equity conversion and permissible leverage for particular sectors. For individual corporate loans where bank exposure is more than Rs 1,500 crore will be reviewed by the committee to consider restructuring, it added.