Home loan demand continues to remain strong, says veteran banker Deepak Parekh

Veteran banker Deepak Parekh on July 20 said home loan demand continues to be strong even during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has reaffirmed that there can be no greater security in life than a home. The inherent demand for home loans continues to remain strong,” the chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation, said at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Banks have been aggressively focusing on retail loans, particularly home loans, as a safer bet pandemic has increased risk aversion in the industry.

According to sectoral data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), outstanding home loans grew 10 percent year-on-year to Rs 14.62 lakh crore, as on May 21, 2021. In its financial results for the first quarter of FY22, HDFC Bank reported a 15.34 percent rise in its home loans to Rs 72,266 crore, as on June 30, 2021.

Even in terms of commercial real estate, most companies have not given up their office premises. With the e-commerce boom, demand for real estate is coming from warehousing and fulfilment centres, Parekh said.

Similarly, with the build-up of digital infrastructure, demand for data centres has increased. These are segments of the real estate sector that have the potential to grow immensely, Parekh said.

Economy bouncing back

Parekh said an economic recovery is underway aided by strong economic fundamentals even though the Covid uncertainty continue to pause major challenge.

“In terms of the overall macro-economic environment, the key challenge remains the unpredictability of the virus. The world is still susceptible to recurring waves of infections. Thus, economic recovery will remain uneven and patchy,” Parekh said.

Owing to the second wave of Covid-19, the Indian economy is likely to mirror a trend seen in FY21, where the first half of the financial year is weaker and the second half is significantly stronger, Parekh said.

As indicators of the strength of India’s fundamentals, Parekh pointed to forex reserves and foreign direct investment inflows, which have scaled record highs and the capital markets, which are buoyant. Agriculture growth is expected to remain strong, with foodgrain production estimated at over 305 million tonnes.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is committed to supporting growth through an accommodative monetary policy; and, the government has taken several reforms and measures to alleviate Covid-19 related stress,” Parekh said.

The government has widened the scope of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme to support individuals and businesses impacted by the pandemic. The scheme helps to channel credit to where it is needed the most, Parekh said, adding that the key laggard remains overall credit growth, which continues to remain tepid.

Both the government and the RBI have announced a series of steps to help stressed borrowers in the pandemic period and ensure adequate credit supply. The RBI announced multiple rounds of loan restructuring schemes and moratorium to avert an immediate asset quality shock in the banking system.