Home food and daily workout as Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath fights lockdown flab

Tweeting a photo of himself, Nithin Kamath said he gained weight during lockdown but he changed things after that.

Moneycontrol News
February 13, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST

Zerodha founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath is setting some serious fitness goals, for himself and his Twitter followers.

The Bengaluru-based founder of India's biggest stockbroking platform on February 13 said he struggled to "look" fit due to his love for food and sweets. He gained weight during the lockdown but was on the way to shedding flab, Kamath said, posting a shirtless picture of himself.

Kamath said he shared the picture so that we would be under "some pressure" to reach his body fat goal.

"I've always been fit but struggled to look fit due to my love for food & sweets. Got worse during the lockdown, added 7kgs & body fat of 27%. Changed things from Aug & now at 21%. The goal is 15% by this Aug. Sharing this like an 18yr old so have some pressure to get there," Kamath tweeted.

Kamath said exercise, homemade food, a high-protein diet, replacing sweets and walking whenever possible were the things that helped him manage his weight.

"Dinner by 7.30 pm, workouts at 5.30 am before the world gets noisy. A good diet has also significantly helped me be more productive at work, " he said.

Nithin Kamath

Kamath's tweets come a few days after famed investor Chamath Palihapitiya posted a shirtless picture, with the tweet "You're Welcome",  in response to a parody account that said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had the ideal male body.

TAGS: #Zerodha
first published: Feb 13, 2021 03:09 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

