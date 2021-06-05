MARKET NEWS

Home delivery of food important model for future, says ITC Hotels

Various restrictions to combat the Covid-19 has encouraged luxury hotels to introduce home delivery in tie-upwith food delivery platforms.

PTI
June 05, 2021 / 08:24 PM IST
Representative image

ITC Hotels on Saturday launched a curated "Feel-Good" menu of food items on the World Environment Day aiming at sustainability of local producers,and asserted that home delivery will continue to be an important offering in future. Various restrictions to combat the Covid-19 has encouraged luxury hotels to introduce home delivery in tie-upwith food delivery platforms.

ITC Hotel's Responsible Luxury philosophy pledges tostrengthen local produces and "Made In India" artisanal products. Feel Good supports local farmers, and producers,reduces environmental impact and helps minimize carbon footprint, a senior company official said.

IPO-bound Zomato commits to 100% adoption of Electric Vehicles by 2030

"Home delivery will continue to be an important offering in future as remote working has become a way of life. We have learnt a unique way to reach out to our diners who may like to eat in the comfort of their homes," ITC Hotels Corporate Executive Chef, Manisha Bhasin, told.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #home delivery #ITC Hotels #Made in India
first published: Jun 5, 2021 08:24 pm

