Mar 31, 2018 02:33 PM IST

Home Credit India to expand operations in West Bengal

Czech-based NBFC Home Credit India is looking to expand operations in West Bengal by increasing distribution points by the end of December 2018.

PTI

Czech-based NBFC Home Credit India is looking to expand operations in West Bengal by increasing distribution points by the end of December 2018.

Currently, the company has 560 distribution points in the state, a company official said. Home Credit started operations in West Bengal in 2016. The official said that the expansion would be a mix of contiguous expansion and growth in existing locations across the state.

Home Credit, which mainly deals with consumer finance, would add 150 touch points in Kolkata to the existing 500, he said. The company had identified West Bengal as a strategic market, he said, adding that Home Credit was giving loans at zero interest rates on majority of the mobile brands in Maharashtra.

