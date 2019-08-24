Hollywood on its way to ‘1,000 crore club’ in India led by Avengers: End Game and The Lion King

Rs 820 crore in, Rs 180 crore more to go - This is what Hollywood's report card looks like in an endeavor to create a 1000 crore club on the basis of just six biggies that have collected the most in India this year.

While Avengers: End Game has contributed with the biggest chunk [Rs 364 crore], there has already been another century [The Lion King] as well as four half centuries [Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain Marvel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Aladdin].

It hasn't ever been as good as this in the preceding years. Last year, Hollywood broke the Rs 500 crore ceiling when Avengers: Infinity War [Rs 226 crore] led from the top and Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Deadpool 2, Black Panther, Incredibles 2 and Ant Man And The Wasp emerged successful as well, hence resulting in over Rs 575 crore coming in.

Now, in just eight months flat, and that too on the basis of just six biggies, Hollywood has penetrated further into the Indian market, with the overall score getting closer to the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

If one looks at the common trend though, barring Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, each of the remaining five films either has a super-hero character as the central protagonist or something straight out of a fantasy.

Though there have been 15-20 other notable Hollywood releases too in the months gone by, none has come close to the kind of successes that these six films have enjoyed.

In fact it was quite surprising when films like Annabelle Comes Home, Toy Story 4, Men in Black: International, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and How to Train Your Dragon 3 didn't quite cover the kind of distance that was expected out of them.

Still, the fact that the winning ratio for Hollywood releases has been on an upswing this year and the sheer quantum too is showing an upward trend means there is a lot more films from West that would be running at Indian theaters in time to come.

Though latest releases Angry Birds 2 and Angel Has Fallen haven't quite set the box office on fire, it is expected that Rambo: Last Blood and Terminator: Dark Fate would be huge on their release in India due to the cult following that they enjoy. Further to that would arrive Charlie’s Angels, Jumanji: The Next Level, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2.

Rest assured, huge amounts of moolah would be accumulated between these films and while Rs 1,000 crore would be surpassed in a jiffy, one waits to see how much farther than this milestone would Hollywood go in India. That could well define a new benchmark for Hollywood releases from 2020 onwards.

Lifetime collections of Hollywood biggies in India (in Rs.)

Avengers: End Game - Rs 364 crore.

The Lion King - Rs 158 crore.

Spider-Man: Far From Home - Rs 86 crore.

Captain Marvel - Rs 86 crore.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - Rs 70 crore.

Aladdin - Rs 56 crore.

