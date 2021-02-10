Hold Zee Entertainment: target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment reported a good set of Q3FY21 numbers with growth in ad and subscription revenue. Revenues grew sharply by 33.2% YoY to Rs 2729.4 crore owing to content syndication deal of Rs 551.2 crore. Domestic ad increased 7.5% YoY to Rs 1244.3 crore during the festive quarter while on comparable basis, domestic subscription grew 9.3% YoY driven by both TV business and Zee5. Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 715.7 crore, up 26.5% YoY with margins at 26.2% YoY. Consequently, reported PAT jumped 14.4% YoY Rs 399.9 crore.

Outlook

We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 250/share (vs. earlier TP: Rs 195).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.