MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hold Zee Entertainment: target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Zee Entertainment with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

Broker Research
February 10, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Zee Entertainment


Zee Entertainment reported a good set of Q3FY21 numbers with growth in ad and subscription revenue. Revenues grew sharply by 33.2% YoY to Rs 2729.4 crore owing to content syndication deal of Rs 551.2 crore. Domestic ad increased 7.5% YoY to Rs 1244.3 crore during the festive quarter while on comparable basis, domestic subscription grew 9.3% YoY driven by both TV business and Zee5. Reported EBITDA came in at Rs 715.7 crore, up 26.5% YoY with margins at 26.2% YoY. Consequently, reported PAT jumped 14.4% YoY Rs 399.9 crore.


Outlook


We roll over valuations to FY23E and maintain HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 250/share (vs. earlier TP: Rs 195).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.