Hold Vardhman Textiles: target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles

Vardhman Textiles’ (VTL) revenues for Q3FY21 fell 4% YoY to Rs 1750 crore. Gross margin improvement of 340 bps YoY to 48.3% and lower power cost (down 120 bps YoY to 9.9%) enabled EBITDA margin expansion of 421 bps YoY to 15.8%. EBITDA was up 31% YoY at Rs 276 crore. Consequently, PBT grew 31% YoY to Rs 219 crore. However, PAT fell 13% to Rs 175 crore owing to deferred tax adjustment in the base quarter.

Outlook

We maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1100 (7x FY23E earnings) (earlier TP: Rs 740).

