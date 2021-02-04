MARKET NEWS

Hold Vardhman Textiles: target of Rs 1100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Vardhman Textiles with a target price of Rs 1100 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles’ (VTL) revenues for Q3FY21 fell 4% YoY to Rs 1750 crore. Gross margin improvement of 340 bps YoY to 48.3% and lower power cost (down 120 bps YoY to 9.9%) enabled EBITDA margin expansion of 421 bps YoY to 15.8%. EBITDA was up 31% YoY at Rs 276 crore. Consequently, PBT grew 31% YoY to Rs 219 crore. However, PAT fell 13% to Rs 175 crore owing to deferred tax adjustment in the base quarter.


Outlook


We maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1100 (7x FY23E earnings) (earlier TP: Rs 740).





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles
first published: Feb 4, 2021 02:08 pm

