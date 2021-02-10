MARKET NEWS

Hold Thermax: target of Rs 1350: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1350 in its research report dated February 04, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Thermax


In Q3FY2021, Thermax’s overall performance remained mixed where revenues remained muted along with strong operational performance led by cost rationalization and higher gross margins. However exceptional loss led to PAT decline. Weak order inflow, which was largely on expected lines, and lower execution during the same period led to lower depletion of the exit order backlog to 1.2x TTM consolidated revenue. Expect order booking in FY2021 to be lower compared to last year due to expectation of lower large ticket-size orders from segments such as steel, fertiliser, and cement; enquiry pipeline remains positive in food processing, steel, cement, chemical and pharma.



Outlook


We retain our Hold rating on Thermax with a revised PT of Rs. 1350.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Thermax
first published: Feb 10, 2021 05:20 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.