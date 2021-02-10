MARKET NEWS

Hold Thermax: target of Rs 1310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Thermax with a target price of Rs 1310 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 06:52 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Thermax


Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 1410.6 crore, which came in flat YoY (above our estimate of Rs 1319 crore) aided by better execution in environment segment. Energy segment revenue (that contributes ~76% to revenue) fell 4.9% to Rs 1065.8 crore YoY while environment segment revenue grew 28.4% to Rs 253.4 crore and chemical segment revenue came in at Rs 111.3 crore, marginally down 4.7%, YoY. EBITDA came in at Rs 147.6 crore, up 30.4% YoY aided by cost control measures and favourable mix. Also, EBITDA margin came in at 10.5% registering an improvement of over 240 bps YoY. Reported PAT came in at Rs 83.3 crore, down marginally by 2.0% on account of tax adjustments in base quarter and exceptional items. Consolidated adjusted PAT (after adjusting for exceptional items) comes to Rs 103.8 crore, up 22.2% YoY.


Outlook


We revise our target price toRs 1310 (earlier TP at Rs 810), which is at 34x on FY23E EPS and maintain our HOLD rating


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Thermax
first published: Feb 10, 2021 06:52 pm

