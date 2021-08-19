Hold Sun TV Network: target of Rs 545: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Sun TV Network

Sun TV Network (Sun TV) is a leading regional broadcaster in India, which owns and operates a bouquet of 32 TV channels prominently across southern market (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Malayalam) and Bengali language and also an OTT app SunNXT. In its key market, Tamil viewership share has dipped from ~55%+ to ~40%+ in last few years, with peers, new entrants lapping up market share

Outlook

We maintain our HOLD rating We value Sun at Rs 545 i.e. 12x FY23E EV/EBITDA

